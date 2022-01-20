Left Menu

Sweden sets new daily COVID-19 case record

Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 39,938 on Jan. 19, health agency data showed on Thursday as the more easily transmitted Omicron variant of the virus raged across the country.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 20-01-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 18:39 IST
Sweden set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, registering 39,938 on Jan. 19, health agency data showed on Thursday as the more easily transmitted Omicron variant of the virus raged across the country. The daily infection figures are typically revised somewhat as any delayed records of additional cases are added to the national total for a given day. The previous record of 39,321 cases was set on Jan. 18

Sweden's government recently announced new restrictions as the more contagious omicron variant has spread rapidly and putting strain on the country's healthcare system.

