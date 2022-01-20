Odisha logs 10,368 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Odisha recorded 10,368 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the tally to 11,77,462, while the single-day death count of seven was the highest in more than three months, a health department bulletin said.

The state had logged 11,607 fresh infections and six fatalities on Wednesday. At least 1,090 children were among the new coronavirus-positive patients, it said. Khurda district, where the state capital Bhubaneswar is situated, reported more than a quarter of the fresh cases with 3,036 infections, followed by 1,505 in Sundargarh and 940 in Cuttack.

The test positivity rate (TPR) declined to 13.97 per cent from 16.7 a day ago, as the new cases were detected from 74,234 sample tests in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said. The TPR was recorded at 32.7 per cent in Sundargarh and 31.8 in Khurda. Seventeen more districts are in the red category with a positivity ratio of more than 7.5 per cent. The toll mounted to 8,501 with four deaths in Bhubaneswar and one each in Sambalpur, Khurda and Ganjam districts, it said.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 88,346 active cases, including 31,790 in Khurda and 10,711 in Sundargarh. Cuttack, Balasore and Sambalpur are also in the red zone, where the number of current infections in each district is over 2,500.

Puri, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur are among the 12 districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 patients each.

At least 6,785 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,80,562, the bulletin said. Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra said the load on the healthcare facilities was ''not that much as the hospitalisation rate was low''.

''Of the active patients, around 1,230 are in hospitals. The administration has been keeping a close watch on districts where the spread of COVID-19 is high,'' he added.

