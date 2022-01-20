Left Menu

Karnataka govt to bear medical expenses of poet Chennaveera Kanavi: CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:09 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the state government will bear the medical expenses of noted poet Chennaveera Kanavi, who tested positive for COVID-19, and is undergoing treatment at a private Hospital in Dharwad.

In a note to the Medical Director, SDM College of Medical Sciences, Dharwad, the Chief Minister said, he has come to know that Kanavi, who was suffering from fever, was admitted to the hospital on January 14, and during the tests he has tested positive for COVID, and since then he is being provided treatment with medical oxygen.

Calling Kanavi as one among the great literary figures that Karnataka has seen, he also described him as the ''intellectual wealth'' of the state.

''It will be the good fortune of the state that Kanavi recovers soon and gets back to normal, healthy life. In this backdrop all his medical expenses will be borne by the government,'' he added.

The 93-year-old poet is a recipient of several awards including the Sahitya Akademi Award for his work 'Jeeva Dhwani'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

