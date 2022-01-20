Israel to scrap mandatory quarantine for kids exposed to COVID carriers

Israel will next week scrap mandatory quarantines for children exposed to COVID-19 carriers, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said on Thursday, citing a need to relieve pressure on parents on schools.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in a joint televised address, said children would instead be required to take twice-weekly home tests for the virus and, if they prove positive or feel unwell, absent themselves from school until they recover. (Writing by Dan Williams)

