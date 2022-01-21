Left Menu

Delhi govt plans to lift weekend curfew, LG's nod sought

Updated: 21-01-2022
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government has proposed lifting the weekend curfew, end odd-even system for opening of shops, and allow private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city, an official source said on Friday.

The proposal approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for approval, they said.

The decision to ease the restrictions was taken in view of declining number of COVID cases in the city, they said.

Traders in many parts of the city have demanded lifting of the curbs including those imposed on shops selling non-essential items on alternate days based on odd-even system. The weekend curfew will be in place from 10 pm Friday and continue till Monday 5 am.

It will be done away with if the LG grants permission to the Delhi government's proposal. The decision to impose weekend curfew was taken by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on January 1 due to rise in COVID cases in the city.

Weekend curfew kicks in from Friday night curbing non-essential activities. A night curfew during weekdays is already in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

The DDMA had also imposed other restrictions including closure of all private offices dealing with non-essential services.

The daily number of COVID cases and positivity rate has witnessed a decline in the past few days.

Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 fatalities, with the positivity rate dipping to 21.48 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The city had recorded 28,867 COVID cases with 29.21 positivity rate on January 13, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. The number then declined to 24,383 on Friday, 20,718 on Saturday, 18,286 on Sunday, 12,527 on Monday, and 11,684 on Tuesday last week.

