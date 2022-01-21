Left Menu

V S Achuthanandan hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive

Former Kerala Chief Minister, V S Achuthanandan was admitted to a hospital here on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19.The 98-year-old CPIM leader was shifted to a private hospital in the city after he contracted the virus from the nurse, who has been taking care of him.He was quarantined at home... Last year, he had resigned from the post of Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission citing health reasons.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-01-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 12:48 IST
V S Achuthanandan hospitalised after testing COVID-19 positive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Kerala Chief Minister, V S Achuthanandan was admitted to a hospital here on Friday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The 98-year-old CPI(M) leader was shifted to a private hospital in the city after he contracted the virus from the nurse, who has been taking care of him.

''He was quarantined at home... Unfortunately, the nurse who was taking care of him tested positive for the virus, and his father also was found to be positive yesterday. He was admitted to a hospital here,'' Achuthanandan's son V A Arun Kumar said in a social media post.

Achuthanandan was the chief minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011. Last year, he had resigned from the post of Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission citing health reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022