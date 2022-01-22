Those who have contracted COVID-19 infection are eligible for vaccination including precaution dose only after 3 months post recovery

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Centre in a letter to States and Union Territories has said that COVID-19 vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery.

Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel in his letter on Friday stated that requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having COVID-19 illness. "Please note that: -In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness, all Covid vaccination including Precaution dose to be deferred by 3 months after recovery," it read.

The letter further stated: "I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials to take note." The suggestion is based on scientific evidence and recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, he said.

India has started the vaccination for adolescents aged between 15-18 years from January 3 this year and precaution dose administration from January 10 for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities. The precaution dose administration is based on the completion of nine months after the administration of second dose of the vaccine. (ANI)

