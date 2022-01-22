Left Menu

Those who have contracted COVID-19 infection are eligible for vaccination including precaution dose only after 3 months post recovery

The Centre in a letter to States and Union Territories has said that COVID-19 vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 13:09 IST
Those who have contracted COVID-19 infection are eligible for vaccination including precaution dose only after 3 months post recovery
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj The Centre in a letter to States and Union Territories has said that COVID-19 vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery.

Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel in his letter on Friday stated that requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having COVID-19 illness. "Please note that: -In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness, all Covid vaccination including Precaution dose to be deferred by 3 months after recovery," it read.

The letter further stated: "I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials to take note." The suggestion is based on scientific evidence and recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, he said.

India has started the vaccination for adolescents aged between 15-18 years from January 3 this year and precaution dose administration from January 10 for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities. The precaution dose administration is based on the completion of nine months after the administration of second dose of the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022