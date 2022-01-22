Left Menu

J&K: Indian Army's 'Khariyat patrol' ready to help future moms

The Indian Army, under its 'Khariyat patrol', stationed a lady medical officer at Kashmir's Dudi to take care of pregnant ladies during the ongoing harsh winter season.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-01-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 17:40 IST
J&K: Indian Army's 'Khariyat patrol' ready to help future moms
Lady medical officer with pregnant ladies. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army, under its 'Khariyat patrol', stationed a lady medical officer at Kashmir's Dudi to take care of pregnant ladies during the ongoing harsh winter season. The medical officer on Saturday conducted a Khariyat patrol in Dudi village to inquire about thewell-being of the villagers especially pregnant ladies and other women, girls and children, stated the Army. The Doctor carried out a medical examination of pregnant ladies, examined other villagers including children and also distributed medicines.

In the harsh winter months, pregnant ladies face a lot of hardships in terms of medical care and the situation gets aggravated in places like the Macchal Sector, which gets cut off from the rest of the Valley frequently during snow spells. According to the Indian Army, Khariyat patrols would continue with the lady doctor in future with a special focus on addressing the medical needs of pregnant ladies in the valley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global
4
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022