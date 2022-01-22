Left Menu

TN vacccinates 89.60 per cent with first dose against Covid-19

Chennai, Jan 22 PTI Tamil Nadu has inoculated 89.60 per cent of the population with single dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 while 66.80 per cent got the second, the Health Department said on Saturday.During the 19th edition of the mega vaccination camp today, 14,29,736 people received the jab.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 22:07 IST
TN vacccinates 89.60 per cent with first dose against Covid-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has inoculated 89.60 per cent of the population with single dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 while 66.80 per cent got the second, the Health Department said on Saturday.

During the 19th edition of the mega vaccination camp today, 14,29,736 people received the jab. They comprise 3,68,797 who have got the first dose and 10,27,810 the second, a press release said.

The vaccination exercise covered also those in the age group of 15-18. There were 25,66,535 people (76.70 per cent) who received the vaccination till date.

''Till date, 89.60 per cent received the first dose while 66.80 per cent the second, the release said.

On the precautionary booster dose, the release said 33,129 people got it today, aggregating to 2,17,414 till date.

The State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the mass exercise here in primary health centres, anganwadi centres, schools and others.

In view of the camp, the Minister said there would not be any inoculation programme on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022