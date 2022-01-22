TN vacccinates 89.60 per cent with first dose against Covid-19

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI): Tamil Nadu has inoculated 89.60 per cent of the population with single dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 while 66.80 per cent got the second, the Health Department said on Saturday.

During the 19th edition of the mega vaccination camp today, 14,29,736 people received the jab. They comprise 3,68,797 who have got the first dose and 10,27,810 the second, a press release said.

The vaccination exercise covered also those in the age group of 15-18. There were 25,66,535 people (76.70 per cent) who received the vaccination till date.

''Till date, 89.60 per cent received the first dose while 66.80 per cent the second, the release said.

On the precautionary booster dose, the release said 33,129 people got it today, aggregating to 2,17,414 till date.

The State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the mass exercise here in primary health centres, anganwadi centres, schools and others.

In view of the camp, the Minister said there would not be any inoculation programme on Sunday.

