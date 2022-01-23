Sikkim reports 216 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality
Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 36,981 on Sunday with 216 fresh infections, while one more fatality pushed the toll to 422, a health department bulletin said.
The state had reported 344 coronavirus cases and two deaths on Saturday.
East Sikkim logged 123 new cases, followed by 69 in West Sikkim, 17 in South Sikkim and seven in North Sikkim, it said.
The northeastern state now has 2,348 active cases, while 33,656 people have recovered from the disease so far.
It has conducted 3,01,319 sample tests for COVID-19 thus far, the bulletin added.
