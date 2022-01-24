Left Menu

Biodiversity talks in China's Kunming in April may be affected by COVID

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 09:19 IST
The schedule of the second phase of the COP15 global biodiversity talks in the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming in April is "likely to be affected" by new COVID-19 risks, environment ministry spokesman Liu Youbin said on Monday.

The second phase was supposed to see the completion of a new post-2020 global deal on biodiversity protection, following on the first round of talks in Kunming last October.

A follow-up meeting scheduled for January in Geneva had already been cancelled as a result of a new wave of coronavirus infections caused by the Omicron variant.

