J-K: Raj Bhawan cancels Republic Day 'At Home' reception as Covid cases spike

The Raj Bhawan on Monday night decided to cancel this year's Republic Day 'At Home' reception in view of the spike in coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

Liutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has urged the people of the Union Territory to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and safety protocols issued by the health officials, a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 5,394 fresh cases of coronavirus taking the infection count to 4,02,596 while eight deaths due to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 2,045 were from the Jammu division and 3,349 from the Kashmir division, they said.

