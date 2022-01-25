Czech Republic reports record daily tally of 30,350 new COVID-19 cases

The Czech Republic recorded 30,350 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the highest daily tally since pandemic started in the country of 10.7 million as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The country is bracing for a surge in cases from the new variant which could peak this month, the health minister has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)