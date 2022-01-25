Left Menu

Nine Doctors Without Borders members released in Sudan, medical group says

Sudanese authorities released nine Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres) staff members on Tuesday, the medical aid group said in a statement. The staff members were arrested in Khartoum on Monday on their way back to their office from a local hospital. The group's emergency medical teams are working with health authorities in Khartoum to treat COVID-19 patients, as well as protesters hurt in recent anti-military demonstrations, the statement added.

Sudanese authorities released nine Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres) staff members on Tuesday, the medical aid group said in a statement. The staff members were arrested in Khartoum on Monday on their way back to their office from a local hospital.

The group's emergency medical teams are working with health authorities in Khartoum to treat COVID-19 patients, as well as protesters hurt in recent anti-military demonstrations, the statement added. The Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors had said on Monday that Sudanese and non-Sudanese members of the group were arrested at the time.

