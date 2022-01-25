Delhi traders launch campaign against weekend curfew, odd-even rule for shops

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Tuesday launched a campaign pressuring the Delhi government to lift the weekend curfew and the odd-even rule for opening shops here.

They said traders will die of hunger if the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the highest decision-making body on COVID-19-related issues, decides to continue with the restrictions and thereby cripple businesses.

Representatives from around 50 markets here participated in the rally, “Remove Odd Even and Weekend Curfew, Save Delhi's Business”, from the Kashmere Gate Market.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the campaign will run in more than 100 markets for the next three days and that all market associations have been requested to conduct similar campaigns.

“We have been demanding the government to lift the weekend curfew and end the odd-even rule for shops. These restrictions have caused a severe dent in trade. There is no point in continuing with these curbs as the number of COVID-19 cases is decreasing,” Goyal said.

The DDMA has scheduled a meeting on January 27 to review the situation. “Remove the odd-even rule and weekend curfew to save Delhi's businesses. Traders will die of hunger if the curbs are not lifted,” a statement by CTI president Subhash Khandelwal read.

Furnishing statistics to show that COVID-19 cases were on the decline in Delhi, he said, 5,760 new cases were reported on Monday while 14,836 patients recovered. “The positivity rate in Delhi has reduced to 11.79 per cent. Most of the infected are recovering at their homes,” he said.

