COVID-19: 30 more deaths in Punjab, 4,049 new cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab while 4,049 new cases took the infection tally to 7,23,052, according to a medical bulletin issued on Tuesday.

Deaths were reported from several districts, including Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Moga as the toll reached 17,059.

The number of active cases was 42,589.

Of the new cases, Mohali reported 916, followed by 492 in Ludhiana and 453 in Jalandhar.

A total of 1,165 patients are on oxygen support while 100 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.

A total of 6,931 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 6,63,404, the bulletin said.

Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 540 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 86,800.

With no death reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll stood at 1,103.

The positivity rate was 11.81 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 7,033 while the number of recoveries was 78,664.

