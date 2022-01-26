Bulgaria posts new record of 12,399 daily COVID infections

Bulgaria reported a record 12,399 coronavirus infections in a single day on Wednesday, official data showed, dominated by the more contagious Omicron variant.

The European Union nation, where less than 30% of the population of 7 million has been vaccinated, added 73 deaths.

Bulgaria's tally of infections exceeds 903,000, with 32,869 deaths since the pandemic began.

