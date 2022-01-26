Left Menu

Bulgaria posts new record of 12,399 daily COVID infections

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 26-01-2022 10:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 10:33 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria reported a record 12,399 coronavirus infections in a single day on Wednesday, official data showed, dominated by the more contagious Omicron variant.

The European Union nation, where less than 30% of the population of 7 million has been vaccinated, added 73 deaths.

Bulgaria's tally of infections exceeds 903,000, with 32,869 deaths since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

