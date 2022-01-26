Telugu star Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19

Telugu matinee idol Chiranjeevi on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

"Despite all precautions, I have tested Covid-19 Positive with mild symptoms last night and am quarantining at home. I request all who came in contact with me over the last few days to get tested too. Can't wait to see you all back soon!," he said in a tweet.

Reacting to Chiranjeevi's tweet, Junior NTR tweeted "Wishing you a speedy recovery sir! Hope you feel better soon." In November 2020, the actor said he tested positive for COVID-19. However, after three days he again said it was a false report.

