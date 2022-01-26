Left Menu

Masked, vaccinated, socially distanced - only 5,000 people attend R-Day parade

Crowds at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday were curtailed to just 5,000 people, all double masked, vaccinated and maintaining strict do gaz ki doori in view of the Covid situation. Only double vaccinated adults and children above the age of 15 who have taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were allowed to enter the venue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 11:29 IST
Crowds at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday were curtailed to just 5,000 people, all double masked, vaccinated and maintaining strict 'do gaz ki doori' in view of the Covid situation. Only double vaccinated adults and children above the age of 15 who have taken at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were allowed to enter the venue. Children below 15 years were not permitted to attend. There was strict security with personnel maintaining strict vigil. Chairs were placed at a distance to ensure social distancing. Participants also received a white cap with ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' printed on it.

India is presently battling the third wave of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant. India logged 2,85,914 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,00,85,116, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

