Hungary reports jump in new COVID cases to record 20,174 on Wed

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 26-01-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 13:33 IST
Hungary's daily tally of new COVID-19 infections jumped to a record 20,174 on Wednesday, but the number of patients treated in hospital has remained at a relatively low level.
In Hungary, a country of 10 million, 41,087 people have died of COVID-19. There are 3,145 coronavirus patients in hospital now, including 164 on ventilators, the government said.
