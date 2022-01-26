Austria ends lockdown for unvaccinated as pressure on hospitals eases

Austria's lockdown for people not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will end on Monday because the pressure on hospitals has eased, the government said on Wednesday.

"We came to the conclusion that the lockdown for unvaccinated people in Austria is only justifiable in the event of the threat of an imminent over-burdening of intensive-care capacity," Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein told a news conference, adding that experts no longer saw it as necessary.

