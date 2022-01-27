Left Menu

Russia reports record COVID-19 cases for seventh day in a row

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 13:50 IST
Russia reports record COVID-19 cases for seventh day in a row
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's daily COVID-19 cases surged to 88,816 on Thursday, a new record high for the seventh consecutive day as the Omicron variant was identified in new regions, officials said.

The number of new infections was a significant jump from the 74,692 reported on Wednesday. Officials also said that 665 people had died in the last 24 hours.

