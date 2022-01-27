Poland's defence minister infected with COVID
Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak tweeted on Thursday he has tested positive for coronavirus, as the Omicron variant takes hold across the country.
"I feel well, I will carry out my duties under isolation," Blaszczak he said. Poland reported a record 53,420 new daily COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.
