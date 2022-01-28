Beijing 2022 says 12 new COVID-19 cases found among Games-related personnel on Jan 27

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were detected among Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Games-related personnel on Jan. 27, organisers said on Friday.

Of the 12 cases, 10 were detected amongst new arrivals at the airport. The others were found amongst those already in the organisers' closed loop COVID-19 management bubble.

The Beijing Winter Olympics begin on Friday Feb. 4.

