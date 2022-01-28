Left Menu

England's COVID R number drops again - UKHSA

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 19:06 IST
The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has fallen to between 0.7 and 0.9, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding that the number of cases each day is likely shrinking.

An R number between 0.7 and 0.9 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 7 and 9 other people. Last week the range was 0.8 to 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was estimated at between -6% to -2%, compared to -6% to +1% the previous week.

