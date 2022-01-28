4,630 fresh Covid cases, 19 more deaths in Haryana

Haryana on Friday reported 4,630 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 9,37,606, while 19 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 10,256, according to a health department bulletin.

The worst-hit Gurgaon district reported 1,545 fresh cases, Faridabad 407, Sonipat 246 and Panchkula 359, the bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Gurgaon, Hisar, Panipat and Panchkula districts.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 31,988, the bulletin said.

