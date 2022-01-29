Left Menu

Covid patient killed after fire breaks out in Bengal hospital

PTI | Burdwan | Updated: 29-01-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 11:52 IST
An elderly COVID-19 patient was killed after fire broke out at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal on Saturday morning, officials said.

The deceased, Sandhya Mondal (60), was admitted to a Covid ward of the hospital, where the blaze erupted around 4 am, they said.

Other patients in the ward were safe as they were moved to another wing in time, hospital sources said.

Hospital authorities doused the blaze before fire brigade personnel arrived, the sources said.

A five-member team has been constituted to investigate the cause of the fire, Hospital Superintendent Tapas Kumar Ghosh said.

