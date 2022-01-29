Covid patient killed after fire breaks out in Bengal hospital
- Country:
- India
An elderly COVID-19 patient was killed after fire broke out at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal on Saturday morning, officials said.
The deceased, Sandhya Mondal (60), was admitted to a Covid ward of the hospital, where the blaze erupted around 4 am, they said.
Other patients in the ward were safe as they were moved to another wing in time, hospital sources said.
Hospital authorities doused the blaze before fire brigade personnel arrived, the sources said.
A five-member team has been constituted to investigate the cause of the fire, Hospital Superintendent Tapas Kumar Ghosh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covid
- Medical College and Hospital
- Sandhya Mondal
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
China's Andon Health to supply at-home COVID-19 tests to U.S.
Australia's worst-hit state says COVID-19 hospitalisations may plateau next week
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Shanghai cuts some tourism trips on COVID-19 cases again after brief resumption
India logs over 2.6 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, positivity rate nears 15 pc