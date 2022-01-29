Maha: Schools, colleges in Pune to reopen from Feb 1

Left Menu

Colleges and schools for Classes 9 and up will be full-time, while schools for Classes 1 to 8 will be for half day so that lunch time gets excluded and students wont have to take off their masks to eat, he said.Talking about COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group, the minister said, College students should get both doses of vaccines.

Schools and colleges in Maharashtra's Pune will reopen for physical classes from February 1, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation, Pawar said school timings for Classes 1 to 8 will be for half day so that the lunch hour gets excluded and students eat their meals at home.

''The final decision to send children to schools and colleges will be on the parents. But the administration will reopen schools,'' said Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of the district.

Colleges and schools for Classes 9 and up will be full-time, while schools for Classes 1 to 8 will be for half day so that lunch time gets excluded and students won't have to take off their masks to eat, he said.

Talking about COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group, the minister said, ''College students should get both doses of vaccines. We plan to have mobile vans and make other arrangements so that vaccines can be administered in schools and colleges.'' At least 86 per cent of eligible children have taken the vaccine in the rural areas, while in Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad, the number is less, he said. The number of infections has come down in Pune in the last three days, Pawar said, refuting rumours about relaxation in mask rule. Pune on Friday recorded 7,166 new COVID-19 cases and 12 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 13,88,687 and toll to 19,429. The district currently has 2,261 active cases.

