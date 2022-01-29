Left Menu

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 100,000 for first time

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 14:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's daily coronavirus cases exceeded 100,000 on Saturday for the first time since the pandemic began, the coronavirus task force said.

Russia confirmed 113,122 new daily infections, setting a record high for a ninth consecutive day, which the authorities blame on the spread of the Omicron variant.

Russia's coronavirus task force said that 668 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, after Russia's coronavirus death toll exceeded 700,000 on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

