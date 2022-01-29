Covid-19 tally breaches 33-lakh mark

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:20 IST
(Eds: RPT after adding word to para-1) Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 24,418 to the list of Covid infections and they included four infected returnees from overseas. This pushed the tally to 33,03,702 till date as the State continued to report a decline in new Covid-19 cases.

As many as 46 people succumbed to the contagion in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 37,506 till date, the Health Department said.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 27,885 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, a bulletin said. Chennai witnessed 4,508 infected cases followed by Coimbatore 3,309, Tiruppur 1,649, Chengalpet 1,614, Salem 1,264 and Erode 1,198 while the rest were spread across the other districts.

A total of 1,40,979 samples were tested and pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,14,87,264, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

