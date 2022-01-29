Left Menu

Punjab reports 3,325 new COVID cases, 31 deaths

Punjab on Saturday reported 31 deaths and 3,325 fresh COVID cases, a daily bulletin said. The deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdsapur and Mansa.So far, 17,190 have lost their lives to COVID in the state.The number of active cases in the state stood at 29,466.Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 605 cases, followed by Ludhiana and Amritsar, which reported 387 and 301 cases, respectively.

A total of 6,805 people recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the number of overall recoveries to 6,91,749, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 321 COVID cases, taking the total count to 88,703.

With three more deaths reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 1,115.

The number of active cases in the city was 3,819 while the number of recoveries was 83,769.

