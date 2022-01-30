Left Menu

Ladakh records fresh COVID-19 death; 227 fresh cases

PTI | Leh | Updated: 30-01-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 11:39 IST
One person died of coronavirus in Ladakh, while 227 fresh cases pushed the overall virus tally in the Union Territory to 25,763, officials said on Sunday.

The new death was reported from Leh district on Saturday, taking the overall death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic to 224, the officials said.

They said a total of 1,144 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and 227 of them returned positive. They included 134 in Leh and 93 in Kargil.

The officials said 249 Coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and 11 others in Kargil, taking the number of cured patients in Ladakh to 24,278.

There are 1,261 active cases with 854 in Leh and 407 in Kargil, the officials said.

