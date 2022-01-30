India fighting new wave of Covid with 'great success': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India is fighting the new wave of Covid with ''great success'' and asserted that the people's trust on indigenous vaccines was ''our strength''.

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, Modi said, ''Now the cases of corona infection have also started decreasing, this is a very positive sign.'' It is a matter of pride that till now about four-and-a-half crore children have been administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, he said.

''This means that about 60 per cent of youth in the age group of 15 to 18 years have got their vaccines within three to four weeks. This will not only protect our youth but will also help them to continue with their studies,'' he said.

Another good thing is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precaution dose as well, Modi said. ''This trust of our people on the indigenous vaccines is our great strength,'' the prime minister said.

He asserted that India is fighting the new wave of coronavirus with ''great success''.

''People should be safe, the pace of economic activities of the country should be maintained -- this is the wish of every person in the country,'' Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi congratulated fellow citizens for this ''momentous feat'' of full vaccination of 75 per cent of all adults and said he is proud of all those who are making the inoculation drive a success.

Tagging a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in which he stated that India has achieved its goal of vaccinating 75 per cent adult population against Covid, the prime minister said, ''75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat.'' ''Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success,'' he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)