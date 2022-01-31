Pune sees 3,762 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths; over 2,300 hospitalised

Pune on Monday reported 3,762 COVID-19 cases, taking the district's tally to 14,09,835, while 14 deaths took the toll to 19,475, an official said. He said 2,056 cases were reported in Pune city, 931 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 597 in rural and 29 in cantonment limits. As on Monday, the district has 2,317 cases in institutional isolation and 56,887 in home quarantine, he added.

