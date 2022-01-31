CM to look after giving Covid ex gratia to kin of Delhi govt staffers who died in line of duty

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will look after granting compensation to the kin of Delhi government employees who died in the line of Covid duty, officials said on Monday whilst authorities gave nod for formation of a 'Group of Ministers' to handle such cases.

The Delhi government, in a statement, said the 'Group of Ministers' will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and will include city Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

''Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will look after COVID-19 compensation of Delhi government employees himself,'' it said.

Officials said that upon the directions of the chief minister, the Delhi Cabinet on Monday amended the procedure of dispensing the compensation ''The Cabinet has also approved the formation of a dedicated 'Group of Ministers' who will handle COVID-19 compensation cases of all Delhi government employees, including doctors, nurses, paramedics, healthcare and frontline workers, among others,'' the statement said.

The 'Group of Ministers' will examine every case and send recommendations to the chief minister, it said, adding the move will ''greatly benefit the grieving families of all Covid warriors by expediting the compensation procedure.'' The compensation will be dispensed in record time, the statement noted. Kejriwal had earlier announced a 'Samman Rashi' of Rs 1 crore for employees who have died in the line of COVID-19 duty.

On Monday, a meeting of the Delhi Cabinet, convened under the chairmanship of Kejriwal, took up the matter of compensation to the families of government employees who have died in the line of Covid duty.

