Mexico records 12,521 coronavirus cases, 198 more deaths
Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 05:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 05:42 IST
Mexico registered 12,521 confirmed cases and 198 more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, according to health ministry data, bringing the country's overall number of confirmed cases to 4,942,590 and the death toll to 306,091.
