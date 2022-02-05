Mexico registers 37,063 more coronavirus cases

Mexico registered 37,063 confirmed cases and 688 more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, according to health ministry data, bringing the country's overall number of confirmed cases to 5,106,048 and the death toll to 308,829.

