Mexico registers 37,063 more coronavirus cases
Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2022 07:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 07:10 IST
Mexico registered 37,063 confirmed cases and 688 more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, according to health ministry data, bringing the country's overall number of confirmed cases to 5,106,048 and the death toll to 308,829.
