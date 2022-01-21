Left Menu

Mexico posts 278 more COVID-19 deaths; 50,373 new cases

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-01-2022 05:42 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 05:42 IST
Mexico posts 278 more COVID-19 deaths; 50,373 new cases
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico on Thursday reported 278 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began to 302,390.

The country also reported 50,373 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 4,545,683, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022