Mexico posts 278 more COVID-19 deaths; 50,373 new cases
Mexico on Thursday reported 278 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began to 302,390.
The country also reported 50,373 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 4,545,683, the health ministry said.
