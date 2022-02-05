Left Menu

COVID-19: MP govt removes restriction on number of wedding guests

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-02-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 09:56 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Claiming that the COVID-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh has come under control, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the lifting of the restriction on the number of people attending wedding ceremonies from Saturday.

Due to a spike in coronavirus positive cases, the state government had capped the number of people attending weddings at 250 starting January 15.

''Wishing you all a very happy Basant Panchami. It is a matter of satisfaction that COVID-19 is under control in the state, hence the restrictions on the number of guests in marriages and other auspicious functions are being lifted from Basant Panchami,'' Chouhan said in a tweet on Friday night, in which he also urged people to follow guidelines.

The state home department later issued an order stating that the restriction of 250 attendees in wedding ceremonies is being withdrawn with immediate effect.

The order, however, stressed that the use of face masks and hand sanitizers, besides adherence to the social distancing norm will be necessary for those attending such events.

The COVID-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,95,049 on Friday after the detection of 6,516 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,648 as nine patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The positivity rate reduced to 8.2 percent from 9.2 on Thursday, he said, adding that there are 51,019 active cases in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

