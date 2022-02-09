Left Menu

Beijing Olympics organiser says 5 new COVID cases detected among personnel on Feb 8

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2022 08:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 08:42 IST
Beijing Olympics organiser says 5 new COVID cases detected among personnel on Feb 8
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Wednesday that a total of five new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 8.

Three of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Two others were among those already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates all events personnel from the public, both of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

