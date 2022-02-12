Britain reports 46,025 new COVID-19 cases, 167 additional deaths
Britain reported 46,025 new COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Saturday, according to government data.
The number of cases in the last seven days has fallen 30.1% compared with the previous seven days, while deaths have fallen 26.2%.
