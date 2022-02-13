Mexico reports 579 more deaths from COVID, 26,247 new cases
Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 05:38 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 05:38 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Saturday reported 579 more fatalities from COVID-19 and 26,247 additional cases, bringing the country's overall death toll to 312,697 and total infections to 5,283,852 since the start of the pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
