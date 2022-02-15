Left Menu

Omicron threat remains high in east Europe - WHO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-02-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 13:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A new wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving towards the east of Europe, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday, urging authorities to improve vaccination and other measures.

Over the past two weeks, cases of COVID-19 have more than doubled in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Russia and Ukraine, WHO's Europe regional director Hans Kluge said in a statement.

