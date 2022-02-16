Beijing Olympics organiser says 2 new COVID cases detected among personnel on Feb 15

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Wednesday that two new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 15.

One of the cases was found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Another case was among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, the notice said.

