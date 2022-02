Heart Checkup Camp held at SAIL-VISL under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Under AZADI Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Heart Checkup Camp for employees and contract labor was organized at SAIL-VISL yesterday and on 19th & 29th January 2022 in which 285 employees and contract labor including 30 women were checked for BP, Sugar, Oxygen Saturation level, ECHO, and ECG.

Heart Check-Up Camp was conducted at VISL HRD Kendra by Sahyadri Narayana Hridayalaya, Shimoga Doctors and team and co-ordinated by VISL HRD, PR, and Hospital Department. Cardiologists Dr. Sharath Sangana Goudar and Dr. S.V. Siddarth gave expert advice.

(With Inputs from PIB)