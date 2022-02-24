Left Menu

Covid: 26 new cases in Ladakh

Ladakh reported 26 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 27,928, officials said on Thursday. Of the new cases, 22 were from Leh district and four from Kargil, officials said.A total of 746 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they added.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:24 IST
Covid: 26 new cases in Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh reported 26 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 27,928, officials said on Thursday. The number of active cases stands at 284 - 251 in Leh and 33 in Kargil, they said.

The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said, adding no death was reported on Wednesday.

As many as 47 patients -- 39 in Leh and eight in Kargil -- were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 27,416, they said. Of the new cases, 22 were from Leh district and four from Kargil, officials said.

A total of 746 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022