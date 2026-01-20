Urgent Call for Global Support Amidst Russia's Strikes

Ukraine's foreign minister issued an urgent appeal on Tuesday for international support, emphasizing the necessity of enhanced air defense and increased sanctions against Russia. This plea comes in response to Moscow's recent aggressive actions described as a 'barbaric strike.'

The foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, highlighted the dire situation in Kyiv, where many residences are battling freezing temperatures without heating. He stressed the importance of global attention as world leaders convene in Davos.

Sybiha's appeal underscores the urgency of addressing energy assistance, air defense, and the imposition of sanctions, pressing for immediate international intervention to support Ukraine amidst escalating tensions.

