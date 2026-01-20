Left Menu

Urgent Call for Global Support Amidst Russia's Strikes

Ukraine's foreign minister emphasizes the need for increased global support, air defense, and sanctions against Russia following recent attacks. The call comes amid freezing temperatures, leaving thousands in Kyiv without heating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's foreign minister issued an urgent appeal on Tuesday for international support, emphasizing the necessity of enhanced air defense and increased sanctions against Russia. This plea comes in response to Moscow's recent aggressive actions described as a 'barbaric strike.'

The foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, highlighted the dire situation in Kyiv, where many residences are battling freezing temperatures without heating. He stressed the importance of global attention as world leaders convene in Davos.

Sybiha's appeal underscores the urgency of addressing energy assistance, air defense, and the imposition of sanctions, pressing for immediate international intervention to support Ukraine amidst escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

