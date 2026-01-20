Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea

A magnitude 6.39 earthquake has hit the Papua New Guinea region at a depth of 106 kilometers. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the seismic event on Tuesday, highlighting the earthquake's significant depth and potential impact.

A significant earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, recorded at a magnitude of 6.39, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake's epicenter was located at a depth of 106 kilometers (65.9 miles), adding to concerns about its reach and impact.

Papua New Guinea experiences frequent seismic activity due to its position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, making this latest event noteworthy for assessing regional safety and preparedness measures.

