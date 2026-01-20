Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Dismisses Bifurcation Demands, Emphasizes Stability in Jammu & Kashmir

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah rejected the BJP's accusations of promoting unrest and dismissed demands for re-dividing Jammu and Kashmir. He criticized calls for separate districts in the region and expressed hope for Ladakh's reunification with Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah underscored the need for stability and collaboration with India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:07 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:07 IST
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah firmly dismissed accusations from the BJP that his party seeks to revive unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, affirming that the NC is committed to India's unity even at great personal risk.

Abdullah criticized demands for a fresh bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir as ignorant, reiterating hope for Ladakh's future reunification with the state. He also opposed creating separate divisions for the Pir Panjal and Chenab valleys, dismissing this as part of the outdated Dixon Plan.

Expressing skepticism over the demands for new districts within the Union Territory, Abdullah stressed that current administration suffices. He rebuked political rivals over their records on unemployment and called for dialogues with neighboring countries, criticizing media portrayals of Pakistan merely as reckless.

(With inputs from agencies.)

