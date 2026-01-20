Farooq Abdullah Dismisses Bifurcation Demands, Emphasizes Stability in Jammu & Kashmir

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah firmly dismissed accusations from the BJP that his party seeks to revive unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, affirming that the NC is committed to India's unity even at great personal risk.

Abdullah criticized demands for a fresh bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir as ignorant, reiterating hope for Ladakh's future reunification with the state. He also opposed creating separate divisions for the Pir Panjal and Chenab valleys, dismissing this as part of the outdated Dixon Plan.

Expressing skepticism over the demands for new districts within the Union Territory, Abdullah stressed that current administration suffices. He rebuked political rivals over their records on unemployment and called for dialogues with neighboring countries, criticizing media portrayals of Pakistan merely as reckless.

