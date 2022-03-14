COVID-19: J&K reports 12 new cases
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,53,460 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.
Of the fresh cases, nine were from Jammu and three from Kashmir division, they said, adding Doda district recorded the highest of five cases.
Fifteen of the total 22 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh cases, they said.
There are 217 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,48,493, officials said.
The death toll stands at 4,750, they said.
Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no new case was reported since Sunday evening.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Doda
- Union Territory
ALSO READ
Jammu divisional commissioner asks DCs to fast-track pending land acquisition cases of Army
Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar highway; light vehicles plying from both sides
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's nephew joins BJP in Jammu
Collection of poems in Dogri against drug abuse released in Jammu
2-day conference on Integrated Approach in Science and Tech for Sustainable Future starts in Jammu